TS TET 2025 registration begins tomorrow, check eligibility, how to apply, fee, and more

TS TET 2025 registration: The Telangana Department of School Education (TS DSE) has released the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET or TGTET) 2025 notification on its website. According to the official schedule, the TS TET or TGTET 2025 registration will begin tomorrow, April 15, 2025. Candidates interested in applying can submit their application forms by visiting the official website, at tgtet2024.aptonline.in/tgtet. The last date for submitting the application form is April 30, 2025.

Important dates

Download of TG-TET-JUNE-2025 Information Bulletin, Detailed Notification: April 15, 2025 Payment of Fees Online: April 15 to 30 Online submission of applications: April 15 to 30 Help Desk services on all working days: April 15 to 22 Download of Hall Tickets: June 9 Dates of Examination: June 15 to 30 Timings of Examination: 9.00 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM Declaration of Results: July 22, 2025

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidates who are pursuing the final year of any of the Teacher Education Courses recognized by the NCTE or the RCI, as the case may be, and/or the Language Pandit Training Courses can also appear for the TG-TET-JUNE-2025. However, it is clarified that appearance or a pass in TGTET by itself will not vest any right in a candidate to be considered for appointment to the post of Teacher in Government / Zilla Parishad / Mandal Parishad / and Private Aided Schools, which shall be following the relevant statutory recruitment rules framed by State Government from time to time.

TS TET 2025 registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website, tgtet2024.aptonline.in/tgtet. Navigate the link to the 'TS TET 2025 registration'. Register yourself before proceeding application form. On successful registration, fill out the application form by providing essential details. Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit. Take a printout of the TS TET 2025 application form for future reference.

TS TET 2025 registration: Application Fee

Paper 1 or paper 2: Rs. 750/-

Paper 1 and 2: Rs. 1,000/-

