TS POLYCET 2025: Round 1 seat allotment results soon, check when and where to download TS POLYCET 2025 Round 1 seat allotment results are expected to be declared soon. Candidates who are awaiting the results can download their results by visiting the official website - tgpolycet.nic.in.

New Delhi:

The Department of Technical Education (DTE) Telangana is expected to publish the seat allotment results for Round 1 of the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) counselling soon. Candidates who participated in the first round of counselling can download their results from the official website - tgpolycet.nic.in.

According to the official website, the first phase of allotment results will be released shortly. However, the department has not specified the exact date and time for the release. Previously, the seat allotment results were scheduled for release on July 4. Once available, candidates can access the Round 1 seat allotment results by visiting the official website — tgpolycet.nic.in. After the results are published, shortlisted candidates will need to pay the counselling fee and report to their allocated institutions to secure admission.

The TS POLYCET 2025 exam was held on 13 May, with results announced on 24 May. Candidates can download their results by following the simple steps below.

How to download TS POLYCET 2025 Round 1 seat allotment results?

Visit the official website - tgpolycet.nic.in.

Click on the 'TS POLYCET 2025 Round 1 seat allotment results'.

You will be redirected to a login page where you need to enter your login credentials.

Your TS POLYCET 2025 Round 1 seat allotment results will then appear.

Download and save the results for future reference.

According to the original counselling schedule, the final phase of counselling for 2025 is set to take place between July 9 and July 17, with the seat allotment results expected to be announced on or before July 15. The TS POLYCET 2025 entrance exam was conducted on May 13, featuring questions from Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology at the Class 10 level. The results of the exam were declared on May 24. The TS POLYCET exam assesses candidates' eligibility for admission to diploma programs in Engineering, Non-Engineering, and Technology offered by various institutions and universities in Telangana.