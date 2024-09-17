TS LAWCET counselling 2024: Phase 2 registration process begin today - dates, documents list

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK TS LAWCET counselling 2024 phase 2 registration begins today, September 17.

TS LAWCET counselling 2024: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will start the registration procedure for the second phase of TS LAWCET 2024 counselling today, September 17. Candidates who wish to participate in the second round of the counselling procedure can register themselves by visiting the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in. The last date for submitting applications, along with the application fee, and documents is September 21. The list of eligible registered candidates and call for corrections if any through email service will be out on September 29.

The window for exercising web options will be available from September 23 to 24. The last date for editing web options is September 25. The seat allotment results will be released on September 30. Candidates can report to the respective colleges between October 1 and 4.

Who is eligible to participate in the TS LAWCET Phase 2 counselling 2024?

The following candidates are eligible to participate in the second phase of the counselling procedure

Candidates who have secured a seat in phase I of web-based counselling and wish to move to some other college.

Candidates who participated in phase I of web-based counselling and could not secure a seat.

Candidates who did not participate in phase I even though he/she has been called for counselling.

Candidates who were allotted a seat but didn’t report.

A candidate allotted a seat in phase I but cancelled his / her admission

Documents Required