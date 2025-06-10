TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2025 provisional answer keys to be released tomorrow, how to download TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2025 Provisional answer keys will be released tomorrow, June 10. All those who appeared for the exam can download their provisional answer keys by visiting the official website - lawcet.tgche.ac.in. Check details here.

New Delhi:

The Telangana State Examination Cell (TGCHE) has revised the TS LAWCET/ PGLCET 2025 answer key release dates. As per the latest update, TS LAWCET/ PGLCET 2024 provisional answer keys will be released tomorrow, June 11, 2025. All those candidates who appeared for the said exam can download their provisional answer keys by visiting the official website - lawcet.tgche.ac.in. Initially, TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2025 Provisional answer keys were scheduled for release today, June 10. However, the council has not specified the reason for the delay.

Once the TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2025 Provisional answer keys are released, the candidates will be able to download the keys from the official website and will be able to submit their objections, if any, by June 14. Based on the objections by candidates, the council will review and release the final answer keys accordingly. TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2025 results and final answer keys are tentatively scheduled for June 25, 2025.

How to download TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2025 Provisional answer keys?

To access the answer key for TS LAWCET/ PGLCET, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website at lawcet.tgche.ac.in.

2. Look for the link labelled ‘TS LAWCET/ PGLCET Answer Key’.

3. A new page will open displaying the answer keys for all three courses: the 3-year LLB, the 5-year LLB, and the LLM.

4. Click on the link corresponding to the course you participated in.

5. The answer key, showing the correct responses for each question, will be displayed on your screen.

Once the answer key is visible, compare your responses with the official key. If you notice any discrepancies, you have the option to raise an objection with a prescribed amount of application fee. Details on the same will be provided in due course. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for latest updates.