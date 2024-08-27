TS ICET 2024 counselling: Round 1 registration starts on September 1 for MBA, and MCA; schedule here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TS ICET counselling registration starts on Sep 1

TS ICET 2024 counselling: The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) is all set to commence the registration procedure for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test 2024. All those who are seeking admission to MBA, and MCA programs can register themselves in the online mode, once the registration is started. As per the schedule released by the TSCHE, the registration window for round 1 will start on September 1 and conclude on September 8. The certificate verification for already slot-booked candidates will take place on September 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, and 9. The candidates will be able to exercise options after the certificate verification between September 4 and 11. The window for freezing options will be available on September 11. The provisional allotment of seats will be out on September 14.

After the release of the provisional allotment, the candidates will be able to pay the tuition fee and self-report through the official website between September 14 and 17. Candidates can check the further schedule below in the table.

The counselling procedure involves three stages - first, final and spot round. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register themselves for the counselling.

How to register for TS ICET 2024 counselling?