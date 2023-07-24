TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 Phase 2 registration begins at tseamcet.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TS EAMCET phase 2 counselling registration begins

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the online registration process for TS EAMCET phase 2 counselling today, July 24, 2023. Eligible candidates can register themselves at the official website, tseamcet.nic.in. The registration process for phase 2 will be held from July 24 to July 25, 2023.

The certificate verification for candidates who have already booked their slots will be held on July 26. Applicants will be able to exercise options after certificate verification between July 24 and July 27. TS EAMCET phase 2 provisional allotment will be done on or before July 31. The final phase of the counselling process will be commenced on August 4, 2023.

The TS EAMCET round 2 counselling process is being held for candidates seeking admission in BE/ BTech/ BPharmacy and PharmD Courses. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to submit applications for the counselling procedure.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: How to Apply

Visit the official website-- tseamcet.nic.in

Click on the 'TS EAMCET 2023 Phase 2 registration' link

Key in your login credentials and pay the application fee

Fill out the application form and upload the required documents

Book your slot and finally submit the application form

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct Link: TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 Phase 2 Registration