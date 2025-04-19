TS EAMCET 2025 hall ticket released, direct link here TS EAMCET 2025 hall ticket has been released by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad. Candidates can download their hall tickets using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

New Delhi:

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad has released the admit cards/hall tickets for TS EAMCET 2025 for Agriculture and Pharmacy today on April 19, 2025. Candidates who registered for the TS EAMCET 2025 exam can download their hall tickets using credentials on the login page available on eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) is scheduled for April 29, and 30 and TS EAMCET engineering courses exam between May 2 to 5, 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam are required to carry their TS EAMCET hall ticket along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination centre.

How to download TS EAMCET 2025 hall ticket?

Visit the official website, eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

Navigate the link to the 'TS EAMCET 2025 hall ticket'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your credentials.

TS EAMCET 2025 hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Download and save TS EAMCET 2025 hall ticket for future reference.

Direct link to download TS EAMCET 2025 hall ticket