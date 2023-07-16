TS EAMCET 2023 Phase 1 seat allotment result announced on tseamcet.nic.in, Here's direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TS EAMCET 2023 Phase 1 seat allotment result OUT

TS EAMCET 2023 Phase 1 seat allotment result: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TS EAMCET) has released the first phase seat allotment list today, July 17, 2023. All those who were eagerly waiting for the results can download scorecards from the official website of tseamcet.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, Candidates whose roll numbers are mentioned in the result list are required to self-report for the admission process along with the tuition fee latest by July 22, 2023. The second round of TS EAMCET counseling will start on July 24. The admission process consists of three rounds of counseling for admission to engineering, agricultural, engineering, and medical courses in participating universities.

TS EAMCET seat allotment result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of tseamcet.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'TS EAMCET seat allotment result' It will take you to the login window where you need to enter all the required information and click on the login button TS EAMCET seat allotment result list will appear on the screen Download TS EAMCET seat allotment result for future reference

TS EAMCET 2023: Second Round Schedule

The window for submitting basic information and application fee from July 24 and 25. Certificate verification for already slot-booked candidates will be done on July 26, 2023. The exercising options after certificate verification will open from July 24 to 27. The last date to freeze the options is July 27, 2023. The TS EAMCET 2023 Provisional allotment of seats will be done on July 31, 2023. The candidates will have to pay tuition fees and self-reporting through the website from July 31 to August 2, 2023.