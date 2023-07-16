JEECUP 2023 UPJEE admit cards releasing today on jeecup.admissions.nic.in, details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEECUP 2023 UPJEE admit cards today

JEECUP 2023 UPJEE admit card: Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will release the admit cards for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) or UPJEE 2023 today, July 16. All those who are eagerly waiting for the admit cards can download their hall tickets from the official website of jeecup.admissions.nic.in using their login credentials.

According to the official schedule, Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) or UPJEE 2023 is scheduled to be held on July 26, 27, 28, 30, 31, and August 1, 2023 at various exam centers. Candidates will be able to download UPJEE admit card 2023 using their credentials on jeecup.admission.nic.in, once released. The registration window for UPJEE 2023 registration was open till July 19, 2023.

JEECUP 2023 UPJEE admit cards: How to download?

Visit the official website of JEECUP - jeecup.admission.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'JEECUP 2023 UPJEE admit cards' It will take you to the login window where you need to enter all the required information and click on the login button JEECUP 2023 UPJEE admit cards appear on the screen Download and save JEECUP 2023 UPJEE admit cards for future reference

JEECUP 2023 UPJEE Pattern

The exam will be conducted offline. UPJEE question paper will be in English and Hindi Languages. The exam will be for 2.30 hours. The question paper will be set in multiple-choice question format. Candidates will have to choose the right options among the four questions. On marking correct answers, there will be 4 marks.

About UPJEE

Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination is a state-level exam that was formed in the year 1986-87 for admission in all the polytechnic institutions in the state. The task of administering the exam has been assigned to the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, in accordance with the nature of the assignment.