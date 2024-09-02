Monday, September 02, 2024
     
TNPSC Group 1 prelims result 2024 announced at tnpsc.gov.in, direct link here

TNPSC Group 1 result 2024 has been released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). Candidates who appeared in the TNPSC Group 1 Prelims exam 2024 can download their results from the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. Check direct link here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: September 02, 2024 15:18 IST
TNPSC Group 1 prelims result 2024 download link
Image Source : INDIA TV TNPSC Group 1 prelims result 2024 out

TNPSC Group 1 prelims result 2024: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced the results of the Combined Civil Services Examination–1 (Group-1 Services) Prelims Exam. All those who took to the exam can download their results from the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. 

The selected candidates are now eligible to appear in the main exam. As per the notice released by the commission, the main exam will be conducted from December 10 to 13 at the Chennai centre. The candidates who have been admitted provisionally to the Main Written Examination have to pay Rs.200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) towards the examination fee (unless exemption of fee is claimed) and should upload the scanned copy of documents in support of the claims made in the online application from September 6 to 15 through all sources including e-seva centres. The list of the shortlisted candidates has been uploaded on the official website. Candidates who have been selected for the prelims exam can check their results by following the easy steps given below. 

How to download TNPSC Group 1 Prelims result 2024?

  • Visit the official website of TNPSC, tnpsc.gov.in
  • Click on the notification link that reads, 'TNPSC Group 1 result 2024' flashing on homepage
  • TNPSC Group 1 result 2024 PDF will appear 
  • Check result and save it for future reference

TNPSC Group 1 Main Exam & Interview Marking Scheme Particulars

Particulars Maximum marks Minimum qualifying marks for SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BC(OBCM)s and BCMs Minimum qualifying marks for others
Paper I: Tamil Eligibility Test 100 40 40
Paper II: General Studies (Degree Standard)  250 255 340
Paper III: General Studies (Degree Standard)  250 255 340
Paper IV: General Studies (Degree Standard)  250 255 340
Interview 100 255 340
Total marks (Paper II, III, IV, & Interview) 850    

 

