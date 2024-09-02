TNPSC Group 1 prelims result 2024 announced at tnpsc.gov.in, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TNPSC Group 1 prelims result 2024 out

TNPSC Group 1 prelims result 2024: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced the results of the Combined Civil Services Examination–1 (Group-1 Services) Prelims Exam. All those who took to the exam can download their results from the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

The selected candidates are now eligible to appear in the main exam. As per the notice released by the commission, the main exam will be conducted from December 10 to 13 at the Chennai centre. The candidates who have been admitted provisionally to the Main Written Examination have to pay Rs.200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) towards the examination fee (unless exemption of fee is claimed) and should upload the scanned copy of documents in support of the claims made in the online application from September 6 to 15 through all sources including e-seva centres. The list of the shortlisted candidates has been uploaded on the official website. Candidates who have been selected for the prelims exam can check their results by following the easy steps given below.

How to download TNPSC Group 1 Prelims result 2024?

Visit the official website of TNPSC, tnpsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'TNPSC Group 1 result 2024' flashing on homepage

TNPSC Group 1 result 2024 PDF will appear

Check result and save it for future reference

TNPSC Group 1 Main Exam & Interview Marking Scheme Particulars