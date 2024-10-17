TN NEET UG 2024 provisional seat allotment result for Round 3 released, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TN NEET UG seat allotment result for round 3 out

The Directorate of Medical Education & Research, Tamil Nadu has released the provisional results of the round 3 undergraduate and dental admission. Candidates who participated in the third round counselling procedure can download their results by visiting the official website, www.tnmedicalselection.org.

The official notice reads, 'These results are only Provisional in nature and candidates cannot claim the seats based on these results and the results cannot be challenged in any court of law.'

TN NEET UG 2024 round 3 provisional seat allotment result: How to download?

Go to the official website, tnmedicalselection.org

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Provisional List of Candidates allotted for MBBS/BDS' flashing under the notification tab

A PDF will appear on the screen

Check and download the document for future reference

How to raise grievances against TN NEET UG 2024 Provisional Seat Allotment Results?

'If the candidates have any grievances regarding these results they can make representation through the grievance portal by logging in https://uggrievances.tnmedicalonline.co.in before 10.00 AM of October 18. Only grievances regarding the results for this round can be made via this portal. If no grievances are made before the stipulated time it is implied that the candidates accept the results and results will be made final. The final results will be published on 18.10.2024 after which the candidates can download the allotment order from the website (www.tnmedicalselection.org) and join the allotted colleges,' reads the official notification.

92.5% - Provisional List of Candidates allotted for MBBS/BDS (Government Quota 92.5% Reservation) Course Session:2024 - 2025 -

MQ - Provisional List of Candidates allotted for MBBS/BDS (Management Quota) Course Session -

7.5% - Provisional List of Candidates allotted for MBBS/BDS Government Quota 7.5% Reservation) Course Session:2024 - 2025 -

The registration for third round counselling procedure commenced on October 12 and the choice filling was done till October 15, 2024. Candidates participated in the counselling procedure can check their results in the provided links.