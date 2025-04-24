THE Asia rankings 2025 released, IISc bags first spot in India - check full list THE Asia rankings 2025 have been released. According to the rankings, the Indian Institute of Science or IISc, has secured the first position in India. Check full list here.

New Delhi:

The Times Higher Education (THE) has released the Asia University Rankings 2025, featuring the top academic institutions across the continent. This year, 853 universities from 35 countries/territories participated in the Asia University rankings. The rankings have been released based on performance across teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook. According to the rankings, the Indian Institute of Science or IISc, has emerged as the top Indian educational institute among its national counterparts, followed by Anna University. Here are the top 10 Indian institutes to feature in the THE Asia University Rankings 2025:

Indian Institute of Science has bagged the top position among other institutions in the country. The institute has obtained the 38th rank and an overall 65.2 score in the top institutions.

has bagged the top position among other institutions in the country. The institute has obtained the 38th rank and an overall 65.2 score in the top institutions. Anna University has been placed in second place. According to THE Asia university rankings, it has secured an overall score of 52.3.

has been placed in second place. According to THE Asia university rankings, it has secured an overall score of 52.3. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Indore has been placed at the third spot among its national counterparts. According to THE Rankings, it has secured 131 rank and a score of 49.4.

has been placed at the third spot among its national counterparts. According to THE Rankings, it has secured 131 rank and a score of 49.4. Mahatma Gandhi University has secured the fourth position in the country. According to THE Rankings, it has secured 140 rank and a score of 49.

has secured the fourth position in the country. According to THE Rankings, it has secured 140 rank and a score of 49. On the list of Indian universities, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences comes in at number five. It has a score of 48.1 and a THE Ranking of 146.

comes in at number five. It has a score of 48.1 and a THE Ranking of 146. Among its Indian universities, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences came in sixth place. The institute has a 47.8 score with a THE Ranking of 149.

came in sixth place. The institute has a 47.8 score with a THE Ranking of 149. In the seventh position is the Jamia Millia Islamia . The institute's score is 46.9 and its THE Ranking is 161.

. The institute's score is 46.9 and its THE Ranking is 161. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati grabbed the eighth position in the rankings. According to the THE Asia Rankings, the institute has a 44.8 score with a THE Ranking of 184.

grabbed the eighth position in the rankings. According to the THE Asia Rankings, the institute has a 44.8 score with a THE Ranking of 184. KIIT University has secured the ninth position in the list of indian universities. It has a score of 44.8 with THE ranking of 184.

has secured the ninth position in the list of indian universities. It has a score of 44.8 with THE ranking of 184. Lastly, Aligarh Muslim University secured the tenth position in the rankings. According to the THE Asia rankings, the institute has a 44.5 score with a THE Ranking of 188.

Check THE Asia Rankings 2025 here