TGEAPCET 2025 counselling schedule released, first phase registration begins soon- Details inside

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the web counselling schedule for the TG EAPCET 2024 B.Tech seat allotments. Candidates who qualified in the TG EAPCET 2025 exam can download the counselling schedule from the official website: eapcet.tgche.ac.in. The counselling schedule contains detailed information about the process, including certification verification, option entry, seat allotment, and reporting dates. Admissions for Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy programs will occur according to this schedule. Candidates must adhere to the deadlines to secure their seats in top colleges. Counselling will be conducted in three phases—Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3—across the state, starting from June 28, to fill engineering seats in various colleges. Candidates are advised to carefully check the counselling and registration dates, as well as other related information, to avoid any last-minute confusion.

TG EAPCET 2025 counselling schedule for Phase 1

Events Dates Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification June 28 to July 7 Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates July 1 to 8 Exercising Options after Certificate Verification July 6 to 10 Freezing of options July 10 Display of Mock Seat Allocation on or before July 13 Modification of Options, if required, otherwise Options exercised for Mock Allotment shall be considered for First Phase of Allotment July 14 to 15 Freezing of Options for First Phase Seat Allotment July 15 Provisional Allotment of Seats for First Phase on or before July 18 Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website July 18 to 22

TG EAPCET 2025 counselling schedule for Phase 2