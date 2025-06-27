Advertisement
  4. TGEAPCET 2025 counselling schedule released, first phase registration begins soon- Details inside

TGEAPCET 2025 counselling schedule released, first phase registration begins soon- Details inside

TGEAPCET 2025 counselling schedule has been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates who qualified in the TGEAPCET 2025 exam can download the counselling schedule from the official website - eapcet.tgche.ac.in. Check details here.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the web counselling schedule for the TG EAPCET 2024 B.Tech seat allotments. Candidates who qualified in the TG EAPCET 2025 exam can download the counselling schedule from the official website: eapcet.tgche.ac.in. The counselling schedule contains detailed information about the process, including certification verification, option entry, seat allotment, and reporting dates. Admissions for Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy programs will occur according to this schedule. Candidates must adhere to the deadlines to secure their seats in top colleges. Counselling will be conducted in three phases—Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3—across the state, starting from June 28, to fill engineering seats in various colleges. Candidates are advised to carefully check the counselling and registration dates, as well as other related information, to avoid any last-minute confusion. 

TG EAPCET 2025 counselling schedule for Phase 1

Events Dates
Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification  June 28 to July 7
Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates  July 1 to 8
Exercising Options after Certificate Verification  July 6 to 10
Freezing of options July 10
Display of Mock Seat Allocation on or before  July 13
Modification of Options, if required, otherwise Options exercised for Mock Allotment shall be considered for First Phase of Allotment  July 14 to 15
Freezing of Options for First Phase Seat Allotment July 15
Provisional Allotment of Seats for First Phase on or before  July 18
Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website July 18 to 22

TG EAPCET 2025 counselling schedule for Phase 2

Events Dates
Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification for not attended candidates in First Phase   July 25
Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates  July 26
Exercising Options after Certificate Verification  July 26 to 27
Freezing of options July 27
Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before  July 30
Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website July 30  to August 1
Physically reporting at the allotted college   July 31 to August 2
Updating Candidates Joining Details by college August 3

