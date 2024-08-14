Telangana NEET UG 2024 counselling: Registration last date extended till August 15 - how to apply, fee

Follow us on Image Source : TSCHE Telangana NEET UG 2024 counselling Registration last date extended

Telangana NEET UG 2024 counselling: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Telangana has revised the last date of registration for the Telangana National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling. According to the official notice, the last date has been extended to August 15. Candidates who are seeking admission to medical undergraduate programmes can register themselves by visiting the official website, tsmedadm.tsche.in. No applications will be entertained after 6 pm on August 15. Candidates are advised to submit their application forms before the closure of the application window. Earlier, the last date for registration was August 13.

The official notice reads, 'In-continuation of earlier notification dated 03-08-2024, the last date for online applications from candidates who have qualified by securing the cutoff scores or above in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG-2024 for admission into the MBBS/BDS course for the academic year 2024-25 under Competent Authority Quota in Government, Private Medical & Dental Colleges affiliated to KNRUHS, Warangal in the State of Telangana is extended upto 6.00 PM on 15-08-2024'.

Telangana NEET UG 2024 is conducted for admission to Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) courses. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to submit their applications within the specified timeline.

How to fill out registration forms?

Visit the official website, tsmedadm.tsche.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'mobile and email registration'

Register yourself by providing all essential details

Upload required documents and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Telangana NEET UG 2024 counselling fee

Candidates are required to pay a registration fee along with an application form. Candidates belonging to other categories, backward category are required to pay Rs. 3,500 and the candidates belonging to SC/ST categories are required to pay Rs. 2,900. The payment o