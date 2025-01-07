TBSE Tripura board exam 2025 schedule out for 10, 12, submit forms before January 31

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY TBSE Tripura board exam 2025 schedule out for 10, 12

TBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exam Schedule: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has released the exam schedule for the Madhyamik (class 10) and Higher Secondary (class 12) board examinations for 2025. According to the schedule, the exam will begin on February 24 and 25, respectively.

The students appearing in the TBSE Tripura board 2025 exams are required to submit their forms between January 10 and 31. The application window will remain open till 5 pm on January 31. Candidates appearing in continuing, compartmental, external continuing, single-subject, or improvement categories are required to complete their applications by January 15.

Things to note:

Candidates who skipped their Internal Assessment (IA) or practical marks will have to mark their practical section in the application form as ‘A’. However, the external candidates are exempted from the IA or practical section and can proceed directly to fee payment. As per the TBSE guidelines, the application forms can be submitted only after tallying verification reports with prints of subject marks, practical marks, photographs, and signatures by the school head. The board will not consider any changes to practical marks after the final submission. Meanwhile, all school heads would be required to submit duly signed verification reports of all applications to the education board by 5 pm on February 1.

Exam Schedule

Exam Date Subject February 24 English February 27 Bengali, Hindi, Kokborok, Mizo March 1 Chemistry, Political Science March 3 Business studies, Physics, Education March 5 Accountancy, Biology, History March 7 Mathematics, Philosophy March 10 Economics March 12 Psychology March 14 Geography March 17 Sanskrit, Arabic, Statistics March 19 Sociology March 21 Computer Science and Music March 22 Sixth subject (Vocational)

TBSE Class 10th Exam Routine 2025