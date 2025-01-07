TBSE Tripura board exam 2025 schedule out for 10, 12, submit forms before January 31

TBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exam Schedule: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has released the exam schedule for the Madhyamik (class 10) and Higher Secondary (class 12) board examinations for 2025. According to the schedule, the exam will begin on February 24 and 25, respectively.
The students appearing in the TBSE Tripura board 2025 exams are required to submit their forms between January 10 and 31. The application window will remain open till 5 pm on January 31. Candidates appearing in continuing, compartmental, external continuing, single-subject, or improvement categories are required to complete their applications by January 15.
Things to note:
Candidates who skipped their Internal Assessment (IA) or practical marks will have to mark their practical section in the application form as ‘A’. However, the external candidates are exempted from the IA or practical section and can proceed directly to fee payment. As per the TBSE guidelines, the application forms can be submitted only after tallying verification reports with prints of subject marks, practical marks, photographs, and signatures by the school head. The board will not consider any changes to practical marks after the final submission. Meanwhile, all school heads would be required to submit duly signed verification reports of all applications to the education board by 5 pm on February 1.
Exam Schedule
|Exam Date
|Subject
|February 24
|English
|February 27
|Bengali, Hindi, Kokborok, Mizo
|March 1
|Chemistry, Political Science
|March 3
|Business studies, Physics, Education
|March 5
|Accountancy, Biology, History
|March 7
|Mathematics, Philosophy
|March 10
|Economics
|March 12
|Psychology
|March 14
|Geography
|March 17
|Sanskrit, Arabic, Statistics
|March 19
|Sociology
|March 21
|Computer Science and Music
|March 22
|Sixth subject (Vocational)
TBSE Class 10th Exam Routine 2025
|Date
|Subject
|February 25, 2025
|English
|February 28
|Bengali, Hindi, Kokborok, Mizo
|March 4
|Social Science (History, Political Science), Social Science (Economics and Geography)
|March 8
|Science (Biology), Science (Physics and Chemistry)
|March 13
|Mathematics (Basic and Standard)
|March 18
|Optional 6th subject (Language/Vocational)