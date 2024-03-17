TANCET 2024 final answer key to be released tomorrow at tancet.annauniv.edu, here's easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TANCET 2024 final answer key tomorrow

TANCET 2024 final answer key: Anna University will release the final answer key for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2024 tomorrow, March 18. However, there is no update on the release of answer keys time. Candidates who appeared in the TANCET 2024 exam can check the final answer keys through the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu. TANCET 2024 was conducted on March 9 in two shifts. The first shift was conducted for the MCA exam and the second shift exam was conducted for the MBA course.

How to download TANCET 2024 final answer key?

Step 1: Go to tancet.annaniv.edu, the official website.

Step 2: Click on the notification link that reads, 'To check the final answer keys - Click here' flashing on the homepage (after the link is open).

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Click the 'Submit' button after entering the requested credentials.

Step 5: The TANCET 2024 final answer key will show up on the screen.

Step 6: Download TANCET 2024 final answer key for future reference.

TANCET 2024 Result date and time

The provisional answer keys were released on March 13 and the candidates were allowed to raise objections against the answer keys. Based on the representations received from the candidates, the institute will release TANCET 2024 final answer key. After that, the results will be announced. It is expected that the result will be announced in the last week of March. However, Anna University has not specified any date and time for the release of results. The date and time for the results will be announced soon. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website.

TANCET Exam passing marks

The TANCET exam pass marks are not specified by Anna University. While the percentile score is given to all test takers, DTE uses the TANCET cutoff to create a shortlist of candidates for the seat allocation procedure.