TANCET 2024, CEETA PG registration begins at tancet.annauniv.edu, here's how to fill application form

TANCET 2024 and CEETA PG registration: Anna University has started the registration process for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2024 (TANCET)/Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions (CEETA-PG) 2024 for admission to various programs including MBA, MCA, ME, MTECH, M.Arch/M.Plan. Interested and eligible candidates submit applications online at tancet.annauniv.edu. The last date for submission of application form is February 7, 2024. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to submit their application forms.

How to submit applications for TANCET 2024 and CEETA PG registration?

First, visit the official website of TANCET, tancet.annauniv.edu

Secondly, click on the registration link and complete the registration procedure

Thirdly, On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Fourthly, Upload documents, make the payment of application fee and click on 'submit'

Fifthly, Take a printout of the application form for future reference

What are the application fee criteria?

The candidates will have to pay the application fee through online mode only. To enrol in the MCA/MBA program, the candidates from the other categories will have to pay Rs. 1000/- while the candidates from SC/SCA/ST of Tamil Nadu can remit Rs. 500/-. For the CEETA-PG program (M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch./ M.Plan.), the candidates from SC/SCA/ST of Tamil Nadu need to pay Rs. 900 plus GST counselling fee of Rs. 400/- while other category candidates will have to pay Rs.1800/- + GST on Counselling fee of Rs.800/-.

Eligibility

CEETA PG - Candidates who have passed all the subjects in the recognized Bachelor's degree or equivalent in the relevant field in the qualifying degree examination as per AICTE norms are eligible to appear in the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions (CEETA-PG) 2024.

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) - To enrol in M.B.A and M.C.A Degree Programmes. the candidate should have a Bachelor's Degree of minimum of 3 years with at least 50 per cent marks.

