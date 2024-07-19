Tamil Nadu NEET MDS counseling 2024: Round 1 registration ends tomorrow at tnmedicalselection.net

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tamil Nadu NEET MDS counseling registration begins

Tamil Nadu NEET MDS counselling 2024: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Chennai has started the Tamil Nadu NEET MDS 2024 counselling registration process. Medical students can complete the registration process and choices on the official website, tnmedicalselection.net.

As per the official schedule, the registration and choice filling for the first round of NEET MDS counselling 2024 will be closed on July 20 at 8 pm. Only those candidates who have secured a specific general rank are eligible for registration and choice-filling sessions. Candidates with a General Rank between 001 and 647 (NEET marks ranging from 708 to 230) and those with a General Rank between 001 and 288 (NEET marks ranging from 574 to 230) are eligible to apply.

Application Fee

Medical aspirants participating in the online choice filling for the MDS course will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 1,000 for the government quota and Rs.1,000 for the management quota. Apart from this, they will also have to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs. 30,000 for government dental colleges, while INR 1,00,000 have to be paid for government quota seats in self-financing dental colleges.

When will seat allotment results be out?

The seat allotment procedure for TN MDS counselling 2024 will be starting on July 21. The results for the same will be announced on July 22. The candidates will be able to download the NEET MDS 2024 tentative allotment order from July 22 to July 25. The last date for joining is July 26.

What are documents required at the time of verification?

Candidates should have the following documents for the Tamil Nadu NEET MDS 2024 counselling: NEET MDS result in 2024, Mark sheets of BDS (1, 2, and 3 professional examinations), NEET MDS admit card, BDS degree certificate or provisional certificate, Certificate of completion of internship from the head of the institute certifying that the applicant finished the internship on or before June 30, Permanent or provisional registration certificate issued by the Medical Council of India (MCI) or State Medical Council (SMC) High school, Higher Secondary Certificate, Date of birth for birth proof, One identification proof - PAN card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport or Aadhaar Card, SC, ST certificate issued by the competent authority in English or Hindi, OBC certificate issued by the authority. OBC candidates should not belong to the creamy layer, Disability certificate issued by the medical board only.

