SNAP 2023 registrations underway on snaptest.org, direct link, steps to apply

SNAP 2023 Registration: Symbiosis University is conducting registrations for Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2023. Candidates willing to appear for SNAP 2023 examination for admission to MBA programmes offered by Symbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB), Pune and other institutes can apply online through the official website-- snaptest.org.

The application process has been commenced on August 23 and will conclude on November 23, while the registration and payment deadline for SIIB Pune is December 30, 2023. As per the official release, the SNAP examination will be held on three distinct dates December 10, 17 and 22, 2023, across 84 cities in India.

SNAP 2023 Important Dates

Registration opens: August 23, 2023

Registration closes: November 23, 2023

Payment closes: November 23, 2023

SIIB Pune registration, payment closes: December 30, 2023

SNAP Test 1 admit card: December 4, 2023

SNAP Test 2, 3 admit card: December 9, 2023

SNAP Test 1 Date 2023: December 10, 2023

SNAP Test 2, 3 Date 2023: December 17 & 22, 2023

SNAP Result 2023: January 10, 2024

SNAP 2023 Registration: Steps to Apply

Go to the official website-- snaptest.org. Click on the 'SNAP 2023 Registration' link. Fill in the details requested and click on 'Save & Continue' tab. After successful registration, you will get an e-mail & SMS containing your SNAP ID and password. Complete the application process and pay the SNAP test registration fee of Rs 2,250. After making the payment for SNAP Test registration fee, a candidate is required to make separate registration fee payment of Rs 1,000 per programme per Institute at this stage. Finally, submit the application form and download the confirmation page for further reference.

