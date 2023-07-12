'Quash interviews in PhD selection process, entrance exam should be held twice', AIIMS proposes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AIIMS PhD selection criteria

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has proposed to make PhD selection process based on a written test and to remove interviews at all stages. The Institute has proposed to do away with interviews with an aim to bring more transparency in PhD selection.

"The selection process should be completely objective, transparent and should be based on written tests (MCQs and OSCE/OSPE). There will be no interview at any stage," reads an official statement.

It also said that PhD entrance examination should be conducted twice a year along with the Doctor of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) entrance examinations at different centres in the country.

To enable significant impact research at the institute, the administration proposes to start 40-50 PhD fellowships at AIIMS, at par with the Prime Minister's Research Fellows (PMRF) scheme, and allocate a budget of Rs 200 crore for the same, subject to necessary approvals from statutory committees of the AIIMS and the Government of India (GoI).

These are a part of the reforms suggested by the AIIMS administration for the selection process for PhD and award of institute fellowships.

"During the interaction of AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas with faculty, PhD students and scientists, it has been strongly suggested that there is an urgent need to reform the selection process for PhD and the award of Institute fellowships in AIIMS New Delhi," said in an office memorandum issued on July 11.

The memorandum further stated that this is also necessary to promote high-quality research at AIIMS and in turn enhance the NIRF ranking of the institute in research.

Also, it has emerged from the above discussion that there is a need for an in-house funding mechanism to increase the number of meritorious PhD students and provide institute fellowships.

"The Academic Section has been asked to examine it and initiate appropriate agenda for further deliberations in the Staff Council, Academic Committee, Standing Finance Committee to ensure early implementation of these proposed reforms," it added.

(With PTI Inputs)