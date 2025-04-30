QS Executive MBA rankings 2025: IIM, Bangalore top business school in India - check details Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore has emerged as the top business school among Indian institutions in the QS Executive MBA rankings 2025. However, the ranking of the institute has dropped to 50. Last year, the institute was ranked 41. Scroll down to read more.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore has been recognised as the top business school among Indian institutions in the QS Executive MBA Rankings for 2025. However, the institute's ranking has fallen to 50, down from 41 last year. IIMB is one of seven Indian institutes included in the QS Executive MBA rankings. These rankings evaluate 233 of the top executive MBA programs worldwide, with seven represented from India, four of which are private institutions, while the rest are IIMs. Following IIMB, the Indian School of Business holds the second-highest ranking among Indian institutes, placing it within the 111-120 band.

IIMB's PGPEM programme ranked 50th globally

In the QS Executive MBA World University Rankings 2025, IIMB’s Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM) has been ranked 50th globally, 10th in the Asia-Pacific region, and continues to be the top-ranked Executive MBA in India.

The PGPEM earned a score of 87.1 out of 100 in the 'Career Outcomes' indicator, well above the global average of 59.8, which measures ‘graduates promoted’ and ‘mean salary increase’. This was complemented by an 'Employer Reputation' score of 70.4 against a global average of 49.2, and 'Thought Leadership' at 54.9 versus a global average of 45.0. The QS methodology additionally considers factors such as ‘Executive Profile’ and ‘Diversity’ as performance lenses, where PGPEM continues to demonstrate strength.

PGPEM is designed for mid- and senior-level working professionals, offering a rigorous and flexible management education without requiring participants to pause their careers. Classes are held on weekends to enable real-time application of classroom learning in the workplace.

“PGPEM is an extremely competitive and rigorous pathway for professional growth. Management problems continue to demand a well-rounded approach that is informed by the best practices of a variety of industry functions. It is why we take great pride in curating this diverse cohort. Its consistent leadership and global performance in capacity-building among executives is a testament to the innovation in our academic approach”, said Prof. Rishikesha T. Krishnan, Director, IIMB.