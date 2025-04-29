Top 6 MBA Colleges in India as per FT rankings 2025

An MBA is considered a highly sought-after degree for career advancement, particularly in management and leadership roles.
It equips individuals with the skills and knowledge to excel in various business functions and industries.
If you are planning to pursue an MBA and are searching for the best colleges in India, we have listed the top colleges according to the FT MBA Rankings 2025. Have a look.
Indian School of Business ranked 27th globally in the Financial Times (FT) rankings of MBA 2025.
IIM Ahmedabad ranked 31st in the 2025 Financial Times (FT) Global MBA Rankings.
In the 2025 Financial Times (FT) MBA Rankings, IIM Bangalore is ranked 57th globally.
In the Financial Times (FT) Global MBA Rankings 2025, IIM Calcutta was ranked 61 globally.
In the FT Global MBA Rankings 2025, IIM Indore is ranked 69th.
In the Financial Times FT Global MBA 2025 rankings, IIM Lucknow's International Programme in Management for Executives (IPMX-One Year MBA) achieved a 71st position.
