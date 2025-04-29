 Top 6 MBA Colleges in India as per FT rankings 2025

Top 6 MBA Colleges in India as per FT rankings 2025

Image Source : Freepik

An MBA is considered a highly sought-after degree for career advancement, particularly in management and leadership roles.

Image Source : Freepik

It equips individuals with the skills and knowledge to excel in various business functions and industries.

Image Source : Freepik

If you are planning to pursue an MBA and are searching for the best colleges in India, we have listed the top colleges according to the FT MBA Rankings 2025. Have a look.

Image Source : Freepik

Indian School of Business ranked 27th globally in the Financial Times (FT) rankings of MBA 2025.

Image Source : ISB/File

IIM Ahmedabad ranked 31st in the 2025 Financial Times (FT) Global MBA Rankings.

Image Source : IIM Ahmedabad

In the 2025 Financial Times (FT) MBA Rankings, IIM Bangalore is ranked 57th globally.

Image Source : IIM Bangalore

In the Financial Times (FT) Global MBA Rankings 2025, IIM Calcutta was ranked 61 globally.

Image Source : IIM Calcutta

In the FT Global MBA Rankings 2025, IIM Indore is ranked 69th.

Image Source : IIM Indore

In the Financial Times FT Global MBA 2025 rankings, IIM Lucknow's International Programme in Management for Executives (IPMX-One Year MBA) achieved a 71st position.

Image Source : IIM Lucknow

Next : Which is the Asia No 1 university in India?

Click to read more..