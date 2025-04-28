Which is the Asia No 1 university in India

The Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025 were released on April 23, highlighting the top academic institutions across the continent.
Image Source : Pixabay
This ranking assesses 853 universities from 35 countries and territories in the region.
Image Source : Pixabay
Based on their performance across teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook, the rankings were released.
Image Source : Pixabay
India has secured its place among the top 250 institutions in THE Asia rankings, with 20 Indian universities making the list.
Image Source : Pixabay
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, is the only Indian university in the top 100, ranking 38th overall in Asia.
Image Source : IISc
The other Indian institutes in the list include Anna University, ranked 111th, IIT Indore, ranked 131st, and Mahatma Gandhi University, ranked 140th.
Image Source : Pixabay
In the rankings, China's Tsinghua University secured the top spot, followed by Peking University.
Image Source : Tsinghua University/Peking University
Next : Which are the top 5 schools in Noida for admission this year?