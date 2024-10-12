PM Internship Scheme 2024: Registration opens today at 5 pm | How to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Internship Scheme 2024

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has opened registration for PM Internship Scheme 2024 from 12 October 2024, 5 p.m. Candidates can apply through the official portal, which creates up to 1.25 lakh job opportunities in large companies in the financial year 2024-25.

Registration begins today

From October 12, 2024, PM Internship Scheme 2024 registration will be opened on the official website, pinternship.mca.gov.in. The portal allows youth to register and create a profile from 5 p.m. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has confirmed that there will be no application fee for its registration process.

How to apply for PM Internship Scheme 2024

To apply for an internship, applicants should:

Check the official website, Pinternship.mca.gov.in. Register and fill in the necessary information. Based on the information, the portal automatically generates the resume. Select up to five career opportunities based on preferences such as location, field and qualifications. Apply and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Internship information and validation

The PM Internship Scheme will provide 12-month internships in various sectors, exposing youngsters to real-world working conditions. Over the next five years, 10 million people are expected to be placed in large corporate jobs. The target for 2024-25 is 1.25 lakh internships.

Participation in top companies

The 500 companies participating include Adani Group, Coca-Cola, Deloitte, Mahindra Group, Maruti Suzuki, PepsiCo, Wipro, ICICI and Hindustan Unilever. These companies will offer a diverse range of internship opportunities across different sectors.

