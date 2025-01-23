Thursday, January 23, 2025
     
BPSC exam: Patna educator protests, writes to President, PM in blood demanding cancellation

Rahman’s protest stems from the ongoing 34-day demonstration by students demanding the cancellation of the BPSC exam held on December 13 due to allegations of a question paper leak.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Patna Published : Jan 23, 2025 19:23 IST, Updated : Jan 23, 2025 19:32 IST
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) office.

A Patna-based educator, Motiur Rehman Khan, also known as Guru Rehman, has written to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other officials demanding the cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission examination held last month. In an extreme move, Rahman claimed to have written the letters in his own blood, expressing serious concerns about the exam process.

“I have written these letters using my blood, and I am willing to take further drastic steps if needed for the students’ cause,” Rahman told reporters, showing a cut on his arm from which he claims to have drawn blood. He added that he would send copies of the letter to the Bihar Governor, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the Chairman and Secretary of the BPSC.

Rahman's protest stemmed from a 34-day demonstration by students demanding the cancellation of the BPSC examination held on December 13 over allegations of question paper leaks. Despite these cancellations, the government re-examined more than 12,000 candidates who had appeared for the exam in Patna.

A group of student protesters also staged a dharna outside the state BJP office, demanding action. Some students tried to meet Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal but were cleared by police as the two leaders were not present.

“Students want a re-exam,” Rahman emphasised, stressing that the BPSC has shown no shame in ignoring the concerns of the aspirants. The controversy surrounding the December exam continues to stir unrest, with many students calling for justice.

Also read | BPSC 70th CCE Prelims 2025 result out, 21,581 candidates qualified - Check roll-number-wise merit list

