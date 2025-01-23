BPSC 70th CCE Prelims 2025 result out, 21,581 candidates qualified - Check roll-number-wise merit list

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK/PTI BPSC 70th CCE Prelims 2025 result out

BPSC 70th CCE Prelims 2025 result: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the Integrated 70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination Result. Candidates who appeared in the BPSC 70th CCE 2025 Prelims exam can download their results from the official website of BPSC, bpsc.gov.in. The announcement of the results has been made by the BPSC on its social handle, X.

21,581 candidates qualified

The 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) prelims exams were conducted across the state on December 13, 2024. About 5.76 lakh candidates had applied for the exam, of which, 3, 28, 990 appeared for the exam. Out of the total number of candidates, only 21,581 candidates successfully qualified for the exam, according to the official statement.

Can I download the BPSC 70th CCE Prelims 2025 results?

Yes, Candidates can now download their BPSC 70th CCE Prelims 2025 PDF from the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates are advised to scroll down to download their roll number-wise BPSC 70th CCE Prelims 2025.

BPSC 70th CCE Prelims 2025 result: How to download?

Go to the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Navigate the link to the 'BPSC 70th CCE Prelims 2025' under the notifications or announcements.

Click on the 'BPSC 70th CCE Prelims 2025 result' link.

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to enter your roll number, and other credentials to login.

BPSC 70th CCE Prelims 2025 Result will appear on the screen.

Download and save BPSC 70th CCE Prelims 2025 result for future reference.

Download BPSC 70th CCE Prelims 2025 results by clicking on the provided links