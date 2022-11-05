Over 2100 students get degrees, diplomas as IIT Delhi holds 53rd convocation process

Follow us on Image Source : @CONVOCATION.IITD.AC.IN Among the 2,100 graduating students, Undergraduate Diploma students are 8 in number, 307 are PhD students, 164 are MBA students and the rest belong to other streams.

Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi) hosted its 53rd convocation today. A total of 2,100 students graduated as part of the convocation ceremony.

Among the 2,100 graduating students, Undergraduate Diploma students are 8 in number, 307 are PhD students, 164 are MBA students, Master of Science- 194, MTech- 469, Master of Science (Research) - MSR- 36, Master of Design- 13, Diploma of IIT Delhi (DIIT)- 6, B.Tech- 773, and the rest to other programmes.

"Degrees and diplomas were awarded for the first time to the students graduating in the following new programs: Joint PhD (IIT Delhi and NYCU, Taiwan), joint PG Diploma in Visionary Leadership for Manufacturing (jointly with NITIE Mumbai), MS (R) in Sensors, Instrumentation, and Cyber-Physical Systems Engineering, M.Sc in Cognitive Science, and M.Sc. in Economics," IIT Delhi's press release read.

IIT Delhi also awarded the deserving students with the President's Gold Medal, Director's Gold Medal, Perfect Ten Gold Medal, Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma (Former President of India) Gold Medal and Institute Silver Medal.

ALSO READ | World University Ranking: IIT Delhi climbs 11 positions to 174th rank; DU, JNU slip. Details