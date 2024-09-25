Odisha AYUSH PG 2024 counselling choice filling begins today - how to apply, fee

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Odisha AYUSH PG 2024 counselling choice filling begins today, September 26.

Odisha AYUSH PG 2024 counselling: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) will start the choice-filling window for Odisha AYUSH PG counselling 2024 today, September 25. Candidates who are seeking admission to postgraduate programs will be able to fill up their choices for the Odisha AYUSH PG counselling 2024 by visiting the official website, ojee.nic.in. The last date for submitting choices is September 26.

According to the official schedule, reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats will be done on September 27. The seat allotment results for round 1 will be announced on September 28 at 5 pm. To download Odisha AYUSH PG 2024 counselling seat allotment results, the candidates will have to enter their login details including registration number and date of birth on the login page. One out, the candidates will be able to check their results from the official website, ojee.nic.in.

Shortlisted candidates will have to complete the further admission procedure including document verification and payment of acceptance fee. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to fill out their choices.

How to fill choices?

Visit the official website, objee.nic.in

Logged on using your essential credentials

Select preferred AYUSH PG courses and colleges from the available list

Prioritise the options by arranging them in order of preference

Candidates are advised to choose as many options as possible to increase your chances of getting a seat

Lock your choices before the deadline

In case, you don't lock your choices, the system may automatically lock your choices at the end of the choice-filling period

Fee

The candidates will have to pay a counselling fee of Rs. 1,000 to complete the registration procedure. The fee is applicable to all categories. The payment can be made using various online methods such as debit card, credit card, UPI, or net banking.