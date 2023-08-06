NMMS Odisha 2023 registration started at ntse.scertodisha.nic.in, check eligibility, and more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NMMS Odisha 2023 registration begins

NMMS Odisha 2023 registration, NMMS Odisha 2023 application form: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Odisha has started the registration process for the National Means Cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can register themselves for NMMS Odisha 2023 on the official website at ntse.scertodisha.nic.in. The last date to submit the applications are August 31.

A total of 3,314 scholarships for Class 8 students studying in Government/Government Aided in the State of Odisha will be provided through this scheme.

NMMS Odisha 2023 Educational Qualification:

A candidate who secured at least 55% in the Class VII Annual Examination or its equivalent is eligible to apply. This criteria is 50% for the Reserved Category (SC, ST, PH).

NMMS Odisha 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for NMMS Odisha 2023 must be in Class VIII during the academic year 2023-2024 in a State Government or government-aided school, and their parental annual income from all sources should not be more than Rs. 3,50,000.00.

It should be noted that Students studying in Government Residential Schools such as Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and Residential Schools run by the ST and SC Development Department, KGBV, and others where all expenditures are covered by the government are not eligible for this scheme's scholarship.

NMMS Odisha 2023 Exam Pattern

The selection process involves two papers: mental ability test and scholastic aptitude test. The exam patterns of both exams are as follows:

Mental Ability Test - This exam will have 90 multiple-choice questions with four options on reasoning and critical thinking. The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes. The questions will be based on analogy, classification, numerical series, pattern, perception, hidden figures, and so on.

Scholastic Aptitude Test: This exam will have 90 multiple-choice questions covering Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics subjects. The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes.

