NMC penalises 27 medical colleges in THIS state, know the reason

The National Medical Commission has imposed a heavy fine on 27 medical colleges in Karnataka for not meeting the required standards. Meanwhile, Ajay Kamath, the AIDSO Karnataka state secretary, criticized this decision, stating, "Medical colleges should maintain the prescribed standards, but imposing fines on them is extremely undemocratic."

Fine imposed upto 15 lakhs

According to the information, 13 government 13 government medical colleges and 11 private medical colleges have been fined from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. The commission has imposed the highest fine of Rs 15 lakh on 5 government medical colleges including Chikmangaluru Institute of Medical Sciences, Chitradurga Institute of Medical Sciences, Chikkaballapur Institute of Medical Sciences, MIMS Mandya and YIMS Yadgir.

Other institutes on the list are KRIMS Karwar; MMCRI Mysore; GIMS Gulbarga; SIMS Shivamogga, Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences, and CIMS Chamarajanagar (fined Rs 3 lakh each) and KIMS Hubli (fined Rs 2 lakh).

AIDSO objected to the decision

"This approach of NMC is against the basic objective of quality education. If the number of faculty is less and the infrastructure does not meet the required standards, it is the responsibility of all the authorities to take responsibility and fill the vacant posts. Provide adequate funds for infrastructure development, especially in government medical colleges," the AIDSO member said.

Poor Infrastructure in government colleges

He said, "Several reports have mentioned the poor condition of government medical colleges in the state. Yet neither the state governments nor the NMC have given any opinion or taken any action in this regard! Instead, the state government is trying to implement NRI quota in government medical colleges to earn money instead of providing financial assistance to improve quality." The Karnataka state government has proposed a 15% quota for NRIs in government medical colleges. The move has been condemned by many and the All India Save Education Committee (AISEC) has called it ''financial and moral bankruptcy.''

Commission running away from responsibility for reform, says AIDSO member

He said, "The attitude of NMC shows that it is washing its hands of the responsibility of improving medical education in the country. AIDSO Karnataka condemns this attitude of NMC and demands the state government immediately provide adequate funds for medical education. This policy of those who rule should never become the norm as it destroys the very essence of education."

