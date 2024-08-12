NIRF Ranking 2024: Here's full list of top Engineering, Medical, Law, Management Institutes in India

Follow us on Image Source : NIC WEBCAST NIRF Ranking 2024 out

NIRF Ranking 2024: The Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced the NIRF Ranking 2024 today, August 12. The announcement of the NIRF rankings 2024 was made by the Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan during an event at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi at 3 pm. Minister of State for Education, Dr Sukanta Majumdar was also present at the event. The parameters of the rankings include teaching, learning and resources, research, and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach, and inclusivity and perception. Individuals can now check the NIRF 2024 rankings on the official website, nirfindia.org.

The rankings have been announced across a total of 13 categories which include top universities, top colleges, best engineering, medical, law, management colleges, pharma colleges, and architecture. Last year, the Ministry introduced agriculture and allied sectors as a new section. Apart from the thirteen existing categories, three new categories have been introduced - open universities, skill universities and state-funded government universities. Also, the AICTE chairperson, Anil Sahasrabudhe has announced that the Ministry will start 'sustainability rankings' from next year.

This year, the IIT Madras has again secured the top position in the 'overall' category followed by the Indian Institute of Science (Bengaluru), IIT-Bombay, IIT-Delhi, and IIT Kanpur. However, AIIMS, New Delhi has slipped to one spot down to bag the seventh position in the 'overall' category. Individuals can check the list of institutions in various disciplines like Engineering, Pharmacy, Management, Architecture and Planning, Agriculture and Allied Sectors, Law, Medical, Dental, Innovation, Skill University, Open University and General Degree Colleges including the Overall rankings below.

Top 10 colleges as per NIRF 2024

Institutes Rank Hindu College, Delhi 1 Miranda House, Delhi 2 St.Stephen’s College, Delhi 3 Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College 3 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Delhi 5 St.Xavier’s College, Kolkata 6 PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore 7 Loyola College, Chennai 8 Kirori Mal College, New Delhi 9 Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi 10

Top 10 Engineering Colleges in India

Institutes Rank Indian Institute of Technology, Madras 1 Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi 2 Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay 3 Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur 4 Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur 5 Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee 6 Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati 7 Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad 8 National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli 9 Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University), Varanasi 10

Top 10 management institutes in India

Institutes Rank IIM Ahmedabad 1 IIM Bangalore 2 IIM Kozhikode 3 IIT Delhi 4 IIM Calcutta 5 IIM Mumbai 6 IIM Lucknow 7 IIM Indore 8 XLRI Jamshedpur 9 IIT Bombay 10

Top 10 Universities in India

Universities Rank Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru 1 Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi 2 Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi 3 Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal 4 Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi 5 University of Delhi, New Delhi 6 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore 7 Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh 8 Jadavpur University, Kolkata 9 Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore 10

NIRF Rankings 2024: Overall category

Institutes Rank Indian Institute of Technology, Madras 1 Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru 2 Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay 3 Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi 4 Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur 5 Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur 6 All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi 7 Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee 8 Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati 9 Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi 10

List of top 5 agricultural and allied sectors colleges in India

Institutes Rank Indian Agriculture Research Institute, New Delhi 1 National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal 2 Panjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana 3 Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi 4 Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Izatnagar 5

Top 10 State Public Universities in India

Universities Rank Anna University, Chennai 1 Jadavpur University, Kolkata 2 Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune 3 Calcutta University, Kolkata 4 Panjab University, Chandigarh 5 Osmania University, Hyderabad 6 Andhra University, Visakhapatnam 7 Bharathiar University, Coimbatore 8 Kerala University, Thiruvananthapuram 9 Cochin University of Science and Technology, Cochin 10

Top 5 law colleges in India

Institutes Rank NLSIU Bengaluru 1 NLU Delhi 2 Nalsar University of Law 3 West Bengal National University of Judicial Sciences, Kolkata 4 Symbiosis Law School, Pune 5

Top 5 Research institutes in India

Institutes Rank Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru 1 Indian Institute of Technology Madras 2 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi 3 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay 4 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur 5

Top Dental Institutions in India

Institutes Rank Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai 1 Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal 2 Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi 3 King George's Medical University, Lucknow 4 Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune 5

Top Medical Colleges in India

Institutes Rank All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi 1 Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh 2 Christian Medical College, Vellore 3 National Institute of Mental Health & Neurosciences, Bengaluru 4 Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry 5

Top Skill Universities in India

Institutes Rank Symbiosis Skills and Professional University, Pune 1 Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, Palwal 2 Bharatiya Skill Development University, Jaipur 3

Top Open Universities in India

Institutes Rank IGNOU 1 Netaji Subhash Open University 2

Top Pharmacy Insitutes in India

Institutes Rank Jamia Hamdard 1 NIPER Hyderabad 2 BITS Pilani 3 JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty 4 ICT Mumbai 5 Netaji Subhash Open University 6

IIT Bombay bags top rank in 'innovation' category