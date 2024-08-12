NIRF 2024 rankings: Top medical institutes list out; AIIMS, New Delhi tops again

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NIRF 2024 rankings

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced the ninth edition of the NIRF ranking 2024 today, August 12. The complete category-wise rankings are available on the official website of NIRF, nrfindia.org. The announcement of the rankings has been made by the Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan. Minister of State for Education, Dr Sukanta Majumdar, was also present at the event, which was held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Number of participating institutes increased

The rankings have been prepared on five parameters including teaching learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity, and perception. The higher educational institutes are listed under 13 categories including overall, universities, medical, engineering, management, law, architecture, colleges, research institutes, pharmacy, dental, agriculture, and allowed sectors, and innovation. This year, the number of participating institutes has also increased. As per the information, this year, more than 10,000 institutes have participated in the NIRF Ranking. Last year, the number of participating higher education institutions was around 5,543 in the NIRF.

AIIMS, Delhi maintains its top position

As per the NIRF rankings 2024, this year again, All India Institutes of Medical Colleges (AIIMS), New Delhi, has maintained its top position followed by Chandigarh's Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) at the second position. In 2023, the top three positions of the institutes were the same as the 2022 NIRF rankings. AIIMS Delhi was in the top position, PGIMER, Chandigarh secured the second position in the ranking, and Christian Medical College, Vellore was in the third position.

Top 5 medical institutions in the country as per NIRF ranking 2024

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS New Delhi

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

Christian Medical College, Vellore

National Institute of Mental Health & Neurosciences, Bengaluru

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry

Top 5 dental institutions across country as per NIRF ranking 2024

The top spot in the NIRF India rating for dentistry colleges has been reclaimed by Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai. On the list of the top NIRF-rated dental colleges, Manipal College of Dental Science, Manipal, has retained its second place from the previous year. However, D Y Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune, has been displaced to third place and is now ranked fifth by Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi. According to the NIRF 2024 ranking of dentistry colleges, King George's Medical University in Lucknow is ranked fourth. Despite being ranked fifth in 2022, it was unable to place among the top 40 NIRF dental colleges in the previous year's rankings.