Monday, August 12, 2024
     
NIRF Ranking 2024 LIVE: Top engineering, medical, universities, colleges, and others list to be OUT today

The Ministry of Education will announce the NIRF Ranking 2024 Live today, August 12. India Rankings will be available at nirfindia.org, once out. Check this space for latest updates.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: August 12, 2024 11:53 IST
NIRF Rankings 2024 list
Image Source : GOOGLE NIRF Rankings 2024 today, August 12

The Ministry of Education is all set to announce the National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF) 2024 today, August 12. As per the official updates, NIRF 2024 rankings will be out at 2:30 pm. Once it is out, individuals can check the NIRF rankings 2023 at the official website, nirfindia.org. 

The top higher education institutions will be ranked in 13 different categories. The ninth edition of the ranking will include overall, university, colleges, engineering, management, pharmacy, law, medical, and architecture categories.

It should be noted that IIT Madras has maintained its top position in the engineering category for seven consecutive years, since the inception of the rankings.

In 2023, IIT Madras was announced as the best institute in the overall and engineering categories. IISC Bengaluru secured the top university position, and Miranda House of Delhi University emerged as the number one college.

Check this space for latest updates on NIRF ranking 2024.

 

Live updates :NIRF Rankings 2024 LIVE

  • Aug 12, 2024 11:53 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Which college is number one in NIRF ranking in India?

    In 2023, IIT Madras ranked number one on the list. Since the inception of the NIRF rankings in 2016, IIT Madras has maintained its first position in the India rankings 2024. 

     

  • Aug 12, 2024 11:48 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Is NIRF ranking 2024 released?

    No, NIRF Ranking 2024 will be released at 2.30 pm today. The list will be available on the official website of NIRF after the announcement of the Education Ministry.

     

  • Aug 12, 2024 11:44 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How many categories are under NIRF rankings 2024?

    NIRF rankings 2024 will be announced for 13 different categories which include overall universities, colleges, research institutions, engineering, management, pharmacy, medical, dental, law, architecture and planning, agriculture and allied sectors and innovation.

  • Aug 12, 2024 11:40 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When will NIRF Ranking 2024 be out?

    The Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will announce the NIRF 2024 rankings today, August 12. The announcement of the rankings will be done at 2.30 pm. Once out, the individuals can check the complete list through the official website, nirfindia.org.

