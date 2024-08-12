NIRF Ranking 2024 LIVE: Top engineering, medical, universities, colleges, and others list to be OUT today

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE NIRF Rankings 2024 today, August 12

The Ministry of Education is all set to announce the National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF) 2024 today, August 12. As per the official updates, NIRF 2024 rankings will be out at 2:30 pm. Once it is out, individuals can check the NIRF rankings 2023 at the official website, nirfindia.org.

The top higher education institutions will be ranked in 13 different categories. The ninth edition of the ranking will include overall, university, colleges, engineering, management, pharmacy, law, medical, and architecture categories.

It should be noted that IIT Madras has maintained its top position in the engineering category for seven consecutive years, since the inception of the rankings.

In 2023, IIT Madras was announced as the best institute in the overall and engineering categories. IISC Bengaluru secured the top university position, and Miranda House of Delhi University emerged as the number one college.

