NEET UG 2025 registration soon: NTA releases important notice on conduct of medical entrance exam

NEET UG 2025 registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important notice for the conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance exam test. According to the notice, the upcoming NEET 2025 exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode (OMR-based) single day and shit. However, the NEET UG 2025 exam is awaited.

The official notice reads, ''As decided by National Medical Commission (NMC), it is informed that the NEET UG 2025 shall be conducted in pen and paper mode (OMR) based in single day and shift.

What is the use of NEET UG 2025 scores?

NEET UG 2025 exam scores will be used for admission to undergraduate medical courses such as BAMS, BUMS, and BSMS courses of the Indian System of Medicine. NEET UG shall apply for admission to the BHMS course under the National Commission for Homeopathy. Notably, MNS (Military Nursing Service) aspirants seeking admission to B.Sc. nursing courses being conducted at Armed Forces Medical Service Hospitals for the year 2025 are required to qualify for NEET UG. The medical entrance exam scores will be used for shortlisted candidates for the selection to the four-year B.Sc. Nursing course.