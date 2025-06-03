NEET UG 2025: Provisional answer key released, raise objections if any: How to challenge keys? NEET UG 2025 Provisional answer keys have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their provisional answer keys by visiting the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) - Undergraduate (UG). Candidates who took the NEET UG 2025 exam can download their provisional answer keys by visiting the official website: neet.nta.nic.in.

In addition to the NEET UG 2025 answer keys, the testing agency has uploaded the OMR response sheet and question paper. Candidates can download these by entering their key information on the login portal.

What's next?

In the event of any discrepancies in the NEET UG 2025 answer keys, candidates have the opportunity to raise objections by paying Rs 200 for each question challenged. Once the objection process is complete, the testing agency will review the challenges and release the final answer keys with the assistance of subject matter experts. After the final answer keys are released, the testing agency will announce the results based on these final keys.

NEET UG 2025 Provisional answer key: How to download?

1. Visit the official website of NTA - neet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on the 'NEET UG 2025 Provisional answer key'.

3. This will redirect you to a window where you need to provide your credentials such as application number, password, and other details.

4. The NEET UG 2025 Provisional answer key will appear on the screen.

5. Download and save the NEET UG 2025 Provisional answer key for future reference.

NEET UG 2025 Provisional answer key: How to raise objections?

1. Visit the official website of NTA - neet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click ''Display OMR answer sheet/challenge recorded response and answer key''.

3. Login with your application number and password; enter the captcha code as displayed and submit.

4. The option number next to the question under the ''correct option'', stands for the most appropriate answer key used by NTA for that respective sets.

5. If you wish to challenge any option, select the box to choose your preferred options from the four given options.

6. You may upload supporting documents for which you can select ''Choose File'' and upload (all supporting documents to be put in a single PDF).

7. After selecting your desired option, scroll down ''save and claim'' and then move to the next screen.

8. You will see a display of all the questions and option number, which you have selected to challenge.

9. Click on ''save your claim and pay fee finally''.

10. Select mode of payment and pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 for each question challenged. Make payment through debit/credit/net banking.

11. After successful payment, download/print answer key challenge receipt.

Answer Key Challenge for NEET(UG)-2025