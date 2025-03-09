NEET UG 2025 application correction window opens, know what can be edited NEET UG 2025: All medical aspirants who have submitted their application forms can do so through the official website to make corrections. No correction requests will be accepted after the due date and time.

NEET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday (March 3) opened the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2025 application correction window. Candidates who wants to make necessary changes by visiting the official website neet.nta.nic.in. The correction to the submitted applications can be done till March 11, 2025, until 11:50 pm.

What correction can be made in NEET UG 2025 application?

Father's name, qualification or occupation

Mother's name, qualification or occupation

Education qualification details (Class 10 and Class 12)

State of eligibility

Category

Sub-category or PwD status

Signature

Number of attempts in NEET UG exam

Selection of exam city

Mode of exam

How to make corrections in NEET UG 2025 application?

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in

Login using your credentials

Open your application form

Make the necessary corrections

Save the changes and click submit

Download and keep a copy for future reference

NEET UG 2025 exam date

NEET UG exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on May 4 in a pen-and-paper mode. The exam will be conducted for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other medical programmes. The exam will have three sections including Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, carrying 180 questions in total. The exam will be conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telu and Urdu. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded one week prior to the exam. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.

Also Read: TS ICET 2025 registration begins on March 10 for MBA, MCA courses, check key details

Also Read: NEET PG 2024 counselling: Registrations for special stray vacancy round begins, results on March 12