TS ICET 2025 registration begins on March 10 for MBA, MCA courses, check key details TS ICET 2025 registration process will be started on March 10. All those who wish to enrol themselves in the MBA, and MCA programmes can register themselves for Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET) through the official website. Check latest updates here.

TS ICET 2025 registration: The Telangana government College of Higher Education (TGCHE) will start the registration procedure for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET) for MBA, and MCA programmes on March 10. Candidates who are interested in applying for TS ICET 2025 can submit their application forms by May 3, 2025, on the official website, icet.tgche.ac.in. However, the last date for registration and submission of the application form with a late fee of Rs. 250/- is May 17 and with a late fee of Rs 500, the application window will be closed on May 26, 2025.

TS ICET 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 8, and 9, 2025. Candidates will be able to download the TGICET 2025 hall ticket on May 28.

TS ICET 2025 registration: How to apply?

Interested and eligible candidates will be able to submit their application forms for TS ICET 2025 application forms by May 3 on the official website. The link to the TS ICET 2025 application forms will be available on icet.tgche.ac.in. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.

What is TSICET?

Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TGICET) is a competitive exam for admission to MBA, and MCA courses in Universities/institutes situated in Telangana. Kakatiya University, Warangal, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, conducts the TSICET exam every year.

Last year, approximately 86,000 candidates applied for the state-level entrance test for MBA/MCA admissions. The number of test-takers will likely remain similar in the current session, i.e. TSICET 2024. TSICET is a computer-based exam, conducted for two and a half-hour in as many as 15 cities across Telangana.