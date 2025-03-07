NEET PG 2024 counselling: Registrations for special stray vacancy round begins, results on March 12 NEET PG 2024 counselling: Registration process for the special stray vacancy round has been started. Eligible candidates can register themselves through the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in. Check details here.

NEET PG 2024 counselling: The Medical Committee Counselling (MCC) has started the registration procedure for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) - Postgraduate (PG). Eligible candidates can apply online at mcc.nic.in. The window will remain open till March 8, 11 am. Payment facilities will remain available from 11.00 AM of 6th March., 2025 till 02.00 PM of 8th March, 2025. Choice filling/locking will be available from 11:00 AM of

6th march., 2025 till 08:00 A.M of 10th March, 2025. Seat allotment results will be announced on March 12.

This special round has been announced to fill seats that remained vacant due to candidates not joining or reporting after the earlier counselling rounds. To accommodate this, the NEET PG cut-off percentile has also been reduced to the 5th percentile. Candidates who receive seat allotments in this special round must report to the assigned institute within the specified timeline and complete the admission process with all required original documents.

The list of allotted candidates will be shared with state counselling authorities, and these candidates will not be allowed to participate in the special stray vacancy round of state counselling. Additionally, candidates must submit an undertaking on the MCC portal during the choice-filling process regarding their seat allotment.

NEET PG 2024 counselling: Who is eligible?

Candidates who are ‘Not Holding/joined’ any seat in the previous rounds of NEET-PG Counselling, 2024 of All India Quota/State Quota/ Deemed University.

Candidates having a percentile score of 5% and above (for all categories)

NEET PG 2024 counselling: How to apply?

Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in

Click on the 'PG medical'

It will redirect you to a new page.

Now, click on 'new registration 2024' under candidate's activity.

A new window will open.

Now, enter your roll number, password, security pin and click on submit.

Fill out details such as personal, academic, contact, NEET 2024, and other necessary details.

Upload a passport-sized photo, signature, and left thumb impression as per the given guidelines.

Pay registration fee and submit.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

