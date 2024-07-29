NEET UG 2024: When will MCC release counselling schedule? know details

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK NEET UG counselling 2024 dates soon

NEET UG 2024 counselling dates: Finally, the re-revised results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test are announced. Now, the exam authority will move toward the next admission procedure. As per media reports, the counselling dates for NEET UG 2024 are expected to be released this week. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of the counselling dates. All the candidates who are eagerly waiting for NEET UG 2024 counselling are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.

MCC NEET UG 2024 counselling procedure

Once the MCC NEET UG 2024 counselling dates are out, the students will be able to register themselves through the online mode. The counselling procedure will include several stages like registration, choice filling, and locking, document verification, seat allotment, and reporting. Candidates are advised to keep their documents handy ahead of counselling.

This procedure will determine admission of the candidates to MBBS, and BDS programs across India, where candidates will select their preferred colleges, and courses during the choice-filling stage. The medical authority holds NEET counselling for admission to All India Quota Seats/Deemed Universities/Central Universities/ESIC colleges.

Who is eligible to appear in the NEET UG 2024 counselling procedure?

Candidates who have obtained 50 per cent marks in the NEET UG 2024 exam are eligible to appear in the NEET UG 2024 counselling whereas, the candidates belonging to the reserved category will get relaxation in the pass percentage. Physically handicapped candidates will require the 40 percentile, and unreserved physically handicapped need the 45 percentile to qualify.

15 Per cent AlQ and 85 per cent in each state

The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) will conduct counseling for 15% of All India Quota Seats, Deemed Universities, Central Universities, Seats of ESIC and AFMC, BHU, and AMU. Additionally, NEET counselling for 2024 in each state will begin separately for 85% of seats in government colleges and 100% of seats in private colleges.