NEET UG 2024 Result: NTA to announce city, centre wise results tomorrow; check when and how to download

National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to announce the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test results tomorrow, July 12. All those who appeared in the medical exam can download their results using their username, date of birth, and other details on the login page. Once the results are out, the candidates will be to access the results on the official websites, exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/ and neet.ntaonline.in.

The results for NEET UG 2024 will be published on July 20 by 12 pm, as per the order passed by NTA. The medical aspirants will be able to download city and centre-wise NEET UG results separately from the official website tomorrow, July 18.

The apex court has asked the agency to publish the marks obtained by the candidates on the website but the identity of the student should not be disclosed. The order was passed by a bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. In its fresh directive, the Supreme Court asked NTA to publish on its website the marks obtained by the students in the NEET-UG examination and the identity of students be masked.

This year, NTA conducted the medical exam on May 5 across 4,750 centres wherein more than 23.33 lakh students appeared. The re-exam of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) – 2024 was conducted on June 23 for 1,563 candidates. The results were announced on June 30.

How to download NTA NEET UG 2024 results?

Visit the official website of NEET - exams.nta.ac.in/NEET

Click on the notification link that reads, 'NTA NEET UG 2024 results'

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to enter your required credentials and click on 'submit'

NTA NEET UG 2024 results will appear on the screen

Download NEET UG 2024 results and save it for future reference

List of Alternative websites

exams.nta.ac.in/NEET

neet.ntaonline.in

ntaresults.nic.in

nta.ac.in

