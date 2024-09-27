NEET UG 2024: Medical authority allows round 1 and 2 candidates to resign from their seats, read notice here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK MCC allows NEET UG candidates to resign from their seats

NEET UG Counselling 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has given an option to the candidates who received a seat in the first or second round of counselling of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) - Undergraduate to resign from their seats. This initiative has been taken in response to numerous requests from the students. This facility will remain available till October 1.

The official notice reads, 'It is for the information to all candidates that requests are being received from UG candidates who want to resign their Round-1 or Round-2 seats due to various reasons. In this regard, the competent authority has decided to allow Resignation for such candidates. The candidates who desire to leave their Round-1 or Round-2 seat can do so up to 05:00 P.M of 01.10.2024.'

Instructions to be followed

Along with this announcement, the council has shared important instructions for the students who wish to resign from their seats. Check the details below.

Round-1 candidates who did not get upgraded in Round-2, can resign from their seat without forfeiture of the security deposit within the stipulated time of resignation.

Freshly allotted candidates of Round-2 who joined their seat but now want to resign can vacate their seat with forfeiture of security deposit within the stipulated time of resignation.

Candidates who got upgraded in Round-2, joined the upgraded seat but now want to resign from their seat can vacate their seat with forfeiture of security deposit within the stipulated time of resignation.

Candidates will have to report physically at the allotted college to resign their seat.

Candidates are advised to ensure that their Resignation Letter is generated online (through portal provided by MCC) by the allotted college, failing which the resignation will be treated as ‘Null & Void’.

