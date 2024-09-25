MP NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Round 2 seat allotment result today, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK MP NEET UG round 2 seat allotment result today, September 25

MP NEET UG 2024 Counselling: The Department of Public Health and Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh is all set to announce the second round seat allotment results today, September 25. All those who participated in the counselling procedure can check their seat allotment on the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in.

According to the revised schedule, candidates who were not admitted in the first round of counselling were allowed to edit their applications in the second round. The registration window was active between September 10 and 11. The medical authority uploaded the vacant seats for the second round and the revised merit list for state quota admissions on September 12.

The window for fresh choice filling and choice locking for the second round was open from September 13 to 22. The registration window was open for all those candidates who wish to participate in the second round, including those who were admitted in the first round but wanted to upgrade their seats.

How to download MP NEET UG 2024 seat allotments results?

Visit the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in

Navigate the login window

Enter your registration number, roll number, and password

MP NEET UG 2024 Counselling Seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Check and download the seat allotment result for future reference

What's next?

Candidates who receive the seat allotment in any college will have to report in person for document verification and admissions between September 27 and October 4, 2024. Those who wish to upgrade their seats for a mop-up round can do so during time. Online registration or cancellation of admission at the college level will be done by October 4.

Documents required at the time of document verification