Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2024: Round 2 revised seat matrix out at rajuneet2024.org, check here

Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2024: The State Medical and Dental Counselling Board has released the second round revised seat matrix for the Rajasthan National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024 counselling. Candidates who participated in the round 2 counselling can access the details on the official website, rajuneet2024.org.

As per the Rajasthan NEET round 2 revised seat matrix, a total of 2,356 seats are available for the MBBS programme, while 716 seats are available for the BDS programme. The second provisional seat allotment list was released on September 20. As per the official schedule, the final merit list will be released tomorrow, September 27. Candidates can print their allotment letters from September 28 to October 5.

How to download NEET UG counselling 2024 Round 2 Seat Matrix?

Visit the official website, rajuneet2024.org

Navigate the link to the 'NEET UG counselling 2024'

Login using your credentials such as roll number, registration number, date of birth and other details

NEET UG counselling 2024 round 2 seat matrix will appear on the screen

Download NEET UG counselling 2024 round 2 seat matrix and save it for future reference

Documents required at the time of joining