Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2024: Round 2 revised seat matrix out at rajuneet2024.org, check here
Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2024 Round 2 revised seat matrix has been released by the State Medical and Dental Counselling Board. Candidates who participated in the counselling procedure can download the revised seat matrix from the official website, rajuneet2024.org.
As per the Rajasthan NEET round 2 revised seat matrix, a total of 2,356 seats are available for the MBBS programme, while 716 seats are available for the BDS programme. The second provisional seat allotment list was released on September 20. As per the official schedule, the final merit list will be released tomorrow, September 27. Candidates can print their allotment letters from September 28 to October 5.
As per the Rajasthan NEET round 2 revised seat matrix, a total of 2,356 seats are available for the MBBS programme, while 716 seats are available for the BDS programme. The second provisional seat allotment list was released on September 20. As per the official schedule, the final merit list will be released tomorrow, September 27. Candidates can print their allotment letters from September 28 to October 5.
How to download NEET UG counselling 2024 Round 2 Seat Matrix?
Visit the official website, rajuneet2024.org
Navigate the link to the 'NEET UG counselling 2024'
Login using your credentials such as roll number, registration number, date of birth and other details
NEET UG counselling 2024 round 2 seat matrix will appear on the screen
Download NEET UG counselling 2024 round 2 seat matrix and save it for future reference
Documents required at the time of joining
NEET UG 2024 Admit Card
NEET UG 2024 Scorecard
Provisional Seat Allotment Letter
Class 10 Marksheet and Certificate
Class 12 Marksheet and Certificate
Valid ID Proof
Passport-Sized Photographs
Domicile Certificate
Caste Certificate (if applicable)
4 Passport size photo same as affixed on application form
Valid PwD certificate issued by 16 centers designated by MCC for NEET 2024, if applicable
Valid WDP / WPP certificates, if applicable
Valid EWS certificate, if applicable
Bond / Bank Guarantee as per the applicable Proforma