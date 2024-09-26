Thursday, September 26, 2024
     
Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2024: Round 2 revised seat matrix out at rajuneet2024.org, check here

Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2024 Round 2 revised seat matrix has been released by the State Medical and Dental Counselling Board. Candidates who participated in the counselling procedure can download the revised seat matrix from the official website, rajuneet2024.org.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: September 26, 2024 14:03 IST
Rajasthan NEET UG Round 2 revised seat matrix out
Image Source : FILE Rajasthan NEET UG Round 2 revised seat matrix out

Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2024: The State Medical and Dental Counselling Board has released the second round revised seat matrix for the Rajasthan National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024 counselling. Candidates who participated in the round 2 counselling can access the details on the official website, rajuneet2024.org. 

 
As per the Rajasthan NEET round 2 revised seat matrix, a total of 2,356 seats are available for the MBBS programme, while 716 seats are available for the BDS programme. The second provisional seat allotment list was released on September 20. As per the official schedule, the final merit list will be released tomorrow, September 27. Candidates can print their allotment letters from September 28 to October 5. 

How to download NEET UG counselling 2024 Round 2 Seat Matrix?

  • Visit the official website, rajuneet2024.org
  • Navigate the link to the 'NEET UG counselling 2024'
  • Login using your credentials such as roll number, registration number, date of birth and other details
  • NEET UG counselling 2024 round 2 seat matrix will appear on the screen
  • Download NEET UG counselling 2024 round 2 seat matrix and save it for future reference

Documents required at the time of joining

  • NEET UG 2024 Admit Card
  • NEET UG 2024 Scorecard
  • Provisional Seat Allotment Letter
  • Class 10 Marksheet and Certificate
  • Class 12 Marksheet and Certificate
  • Valid ID Proof
  • Passport-Sized Photographs
  • Domicile Certificate
  • Caste Certificate (if applicable)
  • 4 Passport size photo same as affixed on application form
  • Valid PwD certificate issued by 16 centers designated by MCC for NEET 2024, if applicable
  • Valid WDP / WPP certificates, if applicable
  • Valid EWS certificate, if applicable
  • Bond / Bank Guarantee as per the applicable Proforma
