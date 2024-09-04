NEET UG 2024 Counselling: MCC to start round 2 registration process tomorrow - check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET UG Round 2 registration is to start tomorrow, September 4.

NEET UG 2024 Counselling: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) is all set to commence the registration procedure for the second round counselling procedure. As per the official announcement, the registration procedure will be conducted from tomorrow onwards. All those who wish to submit their registrations for the counselling can do so by visiting the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in. The last date to apply for MCC NEET UG 2024 counselling is September 10.

Those applying for the first time in the second round counselling procedure will have to pay the registration fee and choose colleges and courses again. Candidates who registered during the first round but did not get a seat or did not report to the allotted seat do not need to register again. Candidates can refer to the following schedule for registration procedure.

Important Schedule for NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Counselling schedule

Choice filling and locking: September 6 to 10

Processing of seat allotment: September 11 to 12

Results: September 13

Reporting and Joining: September 14 to 20

Verification of Joined candidates: September 21 to 22

In case of any technical issue during the registration procedure, individuals can reach out to the medical authority on the following contact numbers between the working hours from 10 am to 6 pm - 011-69227413, 69227416, 69227419, and 69227423. It should be noted that the stray round will depend upon the number of seats left vacant after two rounds of NEET UG counselling.

NEET counselling is held for admission to MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing seats of the All India Quota (AIQ), which accounts for 15 per cent of the seats. The State Medical Counselling and Admission Authorities are responsible for overseeing the counselling process for the remaining 85 per cent of State Quota seats. Only candidates who meet the NEET cutoff marks or qualifying marks will be eligible to participate in medical counselling for the year 2024.