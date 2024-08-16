NEET UG 2024 Counselling: MCC to start choice filling process for round 1 today, check details

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK NEET UG 2024 round 1 choice filling begins today

NEET UG 2024 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the choice-filling process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling round 1 today, August 16. Candidates who had registered for the first round of the counselling procedure can now fill out their choices through the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.

The facility to enter the choices will remain available for four days. Candidates will be able to enter their choices by August 20, confirm the colleges and lock it between 4 pm and 11.55 on August 20. Candidates are allowed to fill in as many as choices they wish to fill out on their application form. However, MCC said that choices should be in the order of preference, as allotment to the medical college will be done based on choices submitted by the qualified candidates. The MCC has advised medical aspirants to download a mobile app named 'Sandes' to receive updates regarding NEET UG counselling.

How to fill NEET UG Round 1 counselling 2024 choices?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.

Click on the 'NEET UG 2024 registration link'

Login with the NEET UG roll number and password

Fill in the choices of subjects and institutions in order of preference on the next window

Lock choices and submit

What's next?

After completion of the registration procedure for the NEET UG 2024 phase 1 counselling, the candidates will be able to access the round 1 seat allotment result on August 23. Candidates will have to report to the allotted college between August 24 and 29.

MCC NEET UG counselling for the AIQ seats will be conducted in four rounds this year-AIQ round 1, round 2, round 3 and online stray vacancy round. For round 2, the registration process will start on September 5 and conclude on September 10.