NEET SS registration 2025 closes today- check correction date, exam schedule and what can be edited

NEET SS registration 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the registration window for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super Specialty (NEET-SS) today, February 24. Interested and eligible candidates who have not submitted their applications yet can do so before the closure of the application window. No applicant will be able to submit their application form after 11.55 pm on February 24.

According to the official notification, the correction window will open on March 27 and end on March 3, 2025, allowing candidates to make necessary amendments to their application forms. The admit cards for the exam will be released on March 25, ahead of the exam, which will take place on March 29 and 30.

NEET SS registration 2025: How to submit application form?

Visit the official website of NBEMS, natboard.edu.in.

Navigate the link to the 'NEET SS registration 2025'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to register yourself before proceeding to the application form.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

NEET SS registration 2025 form

What can be edited?

After the completion of NEET SS 2025 applications, the candidates shall be allowed to edit their applications from 27th February 2025 to 3rd March 2025. No new application can be registered or payment can be made during the edit window. Any information/document can be changed/corrected during the edit window except for Name, Test City, Nationality, Mobile Number and Email ID. Information can be edited any number of times before applying to the edit window. The last submitted information will be saved in the records.

Final/selective window to open on March 11

Deficiency related to images uploaded (photograph, Signature, Thumb Impression) shall be intimated to the concerned candidates and same can be corrected during the final/selective edit window i.e. 11th March 2025 to 13th March 2025. No further opportunity shall be given to make corrections. Candidates are advised to submit the images in their application as per prescribed image upload guidelines. Failure to submit images as per guidelines and/or failure to rectify the images shall invite rejection of the application.