NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 3 allotment list today mcc.nic.in, documents required

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will publish the third round allotment list for National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2023 today, September 16. Candidates who have appeared in the NEET PG third round counselling process can check the allotment result through the official website-- mcc.nic.in.
Candidates who will be allotted seats will have to report at the allotted institutes between September 18 and September 25. The verification of joined candidates' data by institutes will be conducted between September 26 and September 27, 2023.
NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Allotment: How to Check
Aspirants can follow the steps given here to access and download the NEET PG round 3 allotment result 2023.
- Go to the official website at mcc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the 'PG Medical' tab
- Now click on the link that reads, NEET PG round 3 result 2023
- Key in the required credentials and allotment result PDF will appear on the screen
- Search your name in the merit list using shortcut (ctrl+f) key
- Check and download the allotment letter for future reference.
NEET PG Counselling 2023: Documents Required
- NEET PG allotment Letter issued by MCC
- NEET PG 2023 admit card issued by NBE.
- Result or rank letter issued by NBE.
- Mark sheets of MBBS, BDS 1st, 2nd and 3rd professional exams.
- MBBS, BDS degree certificate, provisional certificate