NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 3 allotment list today mcc.nic.in, documents required

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will publish the third round allotment list for National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2023 today, September 16. Candidates who have appeared in the NEET PG third round counselling process can check the allotment result through the official website-- mcc.nic.in.

Candidates who will be allotted seats will have to report at the allotted institutes between September 18 and September 25. The verification of joined candidates' data by institutes will be conducted between September 26 and September 27, 2023.

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Allotment: How to Check

Aspirants can follow the steps given here to access and download the NEET PG round 3 allotment result 2023.

Go to the official website at mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the 'PG Medical' tab

Now click on the link that reads, NEET PG round 3 result 2023

Key in the required credentials and allotment result PDF will appear on the screen

Search your name in the merit list using shortcut (ctrl+f) key

Check and download the allotment letter for future reference.

NEET PG Counselling 2023: Documents Required