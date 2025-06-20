NEET PG 2025 application edit window opens, check what can be edited? NEET PG 2025 application edit window has been opened. All those who wish to make changes to their application forms can do so by visiting the official website - natboard.edu.in. Check details here.

New Delhi: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the edit window for National Eligibility Entrance Test - Post Graduation (NEET PG) 2025. All those who applied for NEET PG 2025 exam can edit the application form by visiting the official website - natboard.edu.in. As per the official notice, the facility for making corrections in the application forms can be done by June 22, 2025. During this procedure, the candidates will be allowed to make corrections in the application form, such as date of birth, academic qualifications, gender, category, PwD, and EWS status, and reupload documents. NEET PG 2025 application: How to edit? Visit the official website - natboard.edu.in.

Click on 'NEET PG' under examinations.

Click on 'application link' under 2025.

Click on 'Already Registered? To Login.

A window will appear on the screen.

Enter your user ID, password, and captcha.

NEET PG 2025 application form will appear on the screen.

Now, click on 'edit' and rectify errors in the 'application form'.

Preview all details and submit.