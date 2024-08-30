NEET PG 2024 scorecard to be out today; when and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET PG 2024 scorecard to be out today, August 30

NEET PG 2024 scorecards: The National Board of Examination for Medical Science (NBEMS) is all set to release the scorecards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Post graduation (NEET PG) 2024 exam. As per the official notice, the scorecards are scheduled to be released on August 30 on the official website. Candidates will be able to download their scorecards using registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The NEET PG 2024 scorecard link will be accessible at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG 2024 exam was conducted on Sunday, August 11 in two shifts. The first shift was conducted from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm while the second shift was held from 3.30 pm to 7.00 pm. The board released the NEET PG 2024 results on August 23.

How to download NEET PG 2024 Scorecards?

Visit the official website of NBE, natboard.edu.in, and nbe.edu.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'NEET PG 2024 scorecards'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your credentials

NEET PG 2024 scorecards will appear on the screen

Download and save NEET PG 2024 scorecards for future reference

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the counselling schedule for all India quota seats soon. The candidates will be able to check the details on the official website, mcc.nic.in. The counselling procedure will be conducted all over India. State authorities will conduct it separately. The admission procedure is expected to be conducted in three rounds, followed by an online stray vacancy mop-up round. The counselling committee will conduct NEET PG 2024 counselling for 50 per cent of AIQ (All India Quota) seats for government, private, and government-aided medical colleges.

To qualify for the counselling round, the candidates belonging to the General and EWS categories must score a minimum of 50 percentile in the exam. SC, ST, and OBC category candidates must score a minimum of 40 percentile to clear the exam.