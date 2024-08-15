NEET PG 2024 results to be out soon, check expected cut-off scores and minimum qualifying marks

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

NEET PG 2024: The NEET PG 2024 results are expected to be announced soon. Candidates will be able to check their results on the official National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) website using their login credentials, including their registration number and password.

The board will soon release the NEET PG 2024 answer key. Following this, the NEET PG result of 2,28,540 candidates, will be announced along with the cut-off percentile for MD, MS, and other PG medical courses. Additionally, the answer key challenge window will be available on the official website [natboard.edu.in](http://natboard.edu.in).

NEET PG cut-off trend

In December 2023, the Union Health Ministry reported 247 vacant PG medical seats following the completion of counselling. Due to the high number of unfilled seats, NEET PG aspirants and medical groups urged the NMC to lower the cut-off percentile by 10-15 marks. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) suggested a 30 per cent reduction to address vacancies in both clinical and non-clinical courses. On September 20, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare approved the NMC's recommendation to set the qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2023 to "zero" across all categories. Below is the NEET PG cut-off from the previous year before it was adjusted.

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks Cutoff scores General/EWS 50 Percentile 291 General-PwBD 45 Percentile 274 SC,ST,OBC(PwBD of SC,ST,OBC) 40 Percentile 257

When was the exam held?

NEET PG 2024 exam was conducted on August 11 in two shifts instead of the usual one-shift format. The first shift was conducted from 9 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift was conducted from 3.30 pm to 7 pm. This year, a total of 2,28,540 candidates appeared in the exam that was held across 170 cities nationwide in two shifts at 416 centres.

Just after the completion of the NEET PG 2024 exams, the board released a notice explaining the normalization procedure adopted by the medical exam board for the preparation of the results. However, the board has not confirmed the release date of NEET PG 2024 provisional answer keys. Candidates waiting for the provisional answer keys are advised to keep a track on the official website. Once the NEET PG 2024 answer keys are out, they will be able to download keys by following the easy steps given below.

